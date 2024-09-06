Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 23,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 109,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

