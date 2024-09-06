Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 4,695,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 249,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.