Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.15

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 151000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Insider Transactions at Gowest Gold

In other Gowest Gold news, Director Peter Quintiliani bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

