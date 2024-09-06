Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,007 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises about 4.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.37% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

BAR opened at $24.94 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

