GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 7,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

