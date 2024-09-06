Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.52. 3,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHLD

Guild Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $981.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.