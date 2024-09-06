GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Shares Up 36.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU – Get Free Report) rose 36.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 16,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
GX Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.
About GX Acquisition
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GX Acquisition
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.