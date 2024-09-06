Hamel Associates Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

