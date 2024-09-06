HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $24,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,239 shares of company stock worth $36,744,548. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,557,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after buying an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

