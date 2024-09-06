HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.13.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
