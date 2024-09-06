HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

HCA opened at $397.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $398.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

