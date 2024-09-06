Head to Head Review: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $52.04 million 0.67 -$13.82 million ($0.54) -1.05 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.66

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 214.59%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 124.57%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -59.58% -165.91% -37.74% Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.04% -21.36%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Dragonfly Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

