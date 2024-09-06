Head-To-Head Review: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.53 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.09 Yiren Digital $5.46 billion 0.07 $292.99 million $3.33 1.36

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% Yiren Digital 37.05% 24.38% 19.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

