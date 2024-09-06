Helen Mccluskey Sells 3,500 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.79.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

