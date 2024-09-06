Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

