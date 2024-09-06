Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.40

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 136772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.44. The company has a market cap of £31.71 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Hercules Site Services

In other Hercules Site Services news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,623.27). 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

