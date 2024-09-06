Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.68

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 222465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 277.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 215.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 590,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.