Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.56) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.61).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325 ($30.57).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,064.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,922.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,921.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,538.46%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

