Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $37.91 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

