Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $566,009.43 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

