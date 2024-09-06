Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $566,009.43 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hilltop Price Performance
Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.12.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.