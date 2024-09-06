Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2%

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.
About Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hitachi Kokusai Electric
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Kokusai Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Kokusai Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.