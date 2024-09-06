Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $606.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

