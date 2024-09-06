Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

HON stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 167,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

