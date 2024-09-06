Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

