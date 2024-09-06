Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 3.5 %

HRL opened at $32.11 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.