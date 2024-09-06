ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $361.82. The stock had a trading volume of 87,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,559. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

