ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $880.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $390.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

