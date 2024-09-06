Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cable One by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 964.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $352.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.68 and a 12-month high of $671.62.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.43 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

