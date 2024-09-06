Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $180.33 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,157 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Trane Technologies worth $180,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Trane Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,687. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.22. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $363.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

