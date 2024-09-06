Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

