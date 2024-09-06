Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Incyte were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,522. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

