Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

