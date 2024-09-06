Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $15.35. Inseego shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 323,625 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

