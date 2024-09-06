Insider Buying: Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Insider Purchases 69,542 Shares of Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury acquired 69,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,892.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $61,892.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Connectm Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 157,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,493. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -420.39 and a beta of 0.05. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.