Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires $316,200.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe purchased 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $140,300.00.
Inhibrx Price Performance
Shares of INBX opened at $16.04 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
