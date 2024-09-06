Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires $316,200.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inhibrx alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe purchased 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $140,300.00.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of INBX opened at $16.04 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $129.08. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.