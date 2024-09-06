Insider Buying: Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 192,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,566. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $788.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 189,068 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

