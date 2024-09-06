Insider Buying: Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Purchases A$29,920.86 in Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kathy) Hirschfeld bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.95 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of A$29,920.86 ($20,354.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

