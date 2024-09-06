Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases A$50,200.00 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Howard Coleman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$50,200.00 ($34,149.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

