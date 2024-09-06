Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ted Yednock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 612,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $531.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 641,549 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $15,647,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

