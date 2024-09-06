Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells $60,180.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,946,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,709,000 after acquiring an additional 119,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

