Insider Selling: Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Sells 276,512 Shares of Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.59), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,821,597.79).
Babcock International Group Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of BAB traded down GBX 33.90 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 467.60 ($6.15). 35,379,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.27. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,486.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.
Babcock International Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,562.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on BAB
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
