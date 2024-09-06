Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $73,819.50 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,135.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 1,245 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $21,687.90.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $158,080.00.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

