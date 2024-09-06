Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $285,150.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,666,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,619,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 332.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 159,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

