Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$1,092,546.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total transaction of C$1,092,546.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total transaction of C$591,000.03.

George Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$222.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$223.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$194.48.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on George Weston

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

