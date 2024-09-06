Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $1,961,520.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ICU Medical alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.