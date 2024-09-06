Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $225,707.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80.

On Monday, July 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

NRIX stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

