Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00.

Shares of PANW traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

