Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,447.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

