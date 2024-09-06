Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $140,354.22 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,354.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,261,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,324.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 13.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Semrush by 5.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

