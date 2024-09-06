Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,342,200.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,677,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.24 million and a PE ratio of 60.63. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

